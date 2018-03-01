Mayor issues storm warning: Flood watches issued

Mayor Ben Blake has issued the following storm warning:

A strong storm system will be impacting the area and flood watches have been issued.

The storm’s intensity is forecast to ramp-up this evening and throughout the day tomorrow with high winds, potential flooding, and rainfall turning to snow.

As the city prepares for the storm, city leaders ask that residents continue to monitor weather conditions, secure all outdoor objects susceptible to high winds, and help to keep the tops of catch basins clear of leaves and debris.

“It is especially important for shoreline residents to be vigilant. With the chance of flooding in areas of low elevation, please be sure to take all necessary precautions, including moving vehicles to higher ground.”