Obituary: Joan C. Dunn, 81, lifelong Milford resident

Joan C. Dunn, age 81, a lifelong Milford resident, passed away on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

She was born in Bridgeport, August 10, 1936, daughter of the late Lee and Marie Boyd Aldo.

Before retiring, she worked for her Aunt Gloria and Uncle Johnny Capecelatro at Hillside Farms in Orange and later at Gloria’s Farm Market in Milford.

She will be remembered as an avid gardener, baker and a very artsy and crafty person. But mostly, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Joan is survived by her sons Keith Dunn and his wife Denise and Kent Dunn all of Milford, daughters Michele Welch and her husband Mark of Orange and Dena Connacher and her husband Billy of Milford, grandchildren Casandra Lim and her husband Andrew, Kimberly Dunn and her husband Jim Bottigliero, Justine Hidalgo and her husband Cristian, Brittany Welch, Kelly Welch and Samantha Connacher, brother Peter Aldo and Suzan Welton of Georgia, sister Sharon Langenbach and her husband Robert of Middlebury, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 10am at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. There will be no calling hours. Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford is handling the arrangements.

To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com.