Food: Breakfast with a bang

Looking for a way to wow your loved ones at brunch? Or maybe just a way to shake up the morning routine? Here’s a recipe to pack some flavor into your morning.

Admittedly, I’m not a big breakfast person. I tend to grab a granola bar before going off on whatever adventure I have scheduled for the day. The only time I really make breakfast is on the weekends and even then I just make myself waffles (which are clearly superior to pancakes) and top them with berries or syrup and call it a day.

Recently I decided to shake it up and have bacon. I don’t typically eat bacon, so when I do, I like to have a little fun with it. And since I was making breakfast already I decided to go all in and make a Breakfast Skillet Scramble, which contains the classic breakfast go-tos of eggs, bacon and potatoes.

What’s great about this recipe is that it can be easily adapted for your flavor preferences; chefs can use egg substitutes, turkey bacon, a preferred spice, cauliflower instead of potatoes, serve the eggs sunny side up instead of scrambled — the options are endless.

Breakfast Skillet Scramble

Serves 4-5

3 diced potatoes

4 bacon slices

1 onion

¼ cup water

2 cloves garlic

2 scallions

½ teaspoon paprika

salt

pepper

4 eggs

1 cup cheddar cheese

Fry the bacon in the skillet. Once the bacon is cooked to your desired level (I like mine very crispy) remove the bacon from the skillet and place on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb the grease. Sauté the onion for a few minutes and add the potatoes to the skillet. Evenly coat the potatoes in the bacon grease before adding the water to the skillet. Cover the potatoes while they cook and stir occasionally. Once the potatoes are soft stir in the scallions, garlic and paprika. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Make a hole in the center for the skillet and pour in the beaten eggs and scramble them. Once the eggs are cooked stir them so they are evenly distributed with the potatoes and top with the cheese. Once the cheese melts, break up the bacon into bite-sized pieces and stir it into the skillet and serve.

This dish pairs well with fresh cut fruit and avocado toast.