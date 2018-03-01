Statewide Girl Scout cookie deliveries begin March 3

On March 3 and 4, trucks filled with hundreds of thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies will arrive at different delivery spots across the state.

Cookie Booth Sales begin on March 3 and will continue until April. Most booth sales also will offer customers the opportunity to purchase cookies through Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Gift of Caring program, Cookies for Heroes. Cookies for Heroes gives customers the opportunity to donate Girl Scout Cookies to service women and men overseas and at home, as well as local community heroes. For more information about Cookies for Heroes, visit cookiesforheroes.com.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program, now more than 100 years old, is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Every year, Girl Scouts set goals, make decisions on how to target their customers, develop business ethics, manage money, and learn people skills.

For more information about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and to find a booth near you, visit gsofct.org and click on the “Find Cookies” button.