Driver crashes into medical building

A driver accidentally crashed her car into a Milford physical rehabilitation office Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. after the woman reportedly lost control of her vehicle.

The large sedan traveled over the curb and onto the sidewalk, striking the side of the building located at 680 Boston Post Rd., according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizzi.

A rehab facility employee was sitting on the opposite side of the wall at the time of the incident and was struck by flying debris. Both the driver and employee were evaluated at the scene by Milford Fire Paramedics. No serious injuries were reported.

A City of Milford building official responded to the scene and evaluated the integrity of the structure. A contractor was also called to the scene to make temporary repairs and allow the business to reopen.

Milford police are investigating the accident.