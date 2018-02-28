Milford Mirror

Police say alleged threats against high school were untrue

By Milford Mirror on February 28, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

Milford police say they will have an increased police presence at Jonathan Law High School this week in response to alleged threats made on social media, but they also said reports of threats against the school were untrue.

“In response to the information alleged in social media posts, text messages, and conversations that referenced threats to the safety of students and staff at Jonathan Law High School, a joint investigation commenced involving school and law enforcement officials,” Milford police and school officials said in a joint press release.

Members of the Jonathan Law High School administration, Milford Police Department’s Juvenile and Computer Crime Divisions and the Milford Public Schools have been collectively working together to address concerns.

“After countless hours of investigation, all claims have been disproved and found to be false. In other words, not a single claim has been substantiated,” police and school officials said. “It has been determined that the information shared on social media was not based on fact.”

Police ask residents to refrain from sharing false information as this causes unnecessary alarm.

“Going forward, any student or parent who has first-hand knowledge that affects the safety and security of the school community is encouraged to report it to the school administrators and the Milford Police Department,” police and school officials said.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Mourners for Maren Sanchez form long line outside funeral home
  2. Plaskon enters not guilty plea in prom-day murder
  3. Warrant details 'choke hold' Jonathan Law teacher allegedly placed on student
  4. Jonathan Law hosts musical arts conference September 20

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Suspicious man offered shoveling, air duct cleaning in Milford
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress