Suspicious man offered shoveling, air duct cleaning in Milford

Milford police are trying to identify a suspicious man, and are looking for the public’s help.

On, Sunday, Feb. 18, police were notified of a suspicious person looking to shovel driveways in the area of Platt Street.

Police secured video images of the man from a surveillance doorbell system, which shows the man, carrying a shovel, pass by several unshoveled homes to get to one specific home.

Police then received a complaint that the same suspicious person was in the area of Hawley Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 15, claiming to be at the residence for an appointment to clean air ducts.

The homeowner told the man they had not made an appointment, and the man sat in his vehicle for approximately 10 minutes until another resident arrived at the home.

The man was seen in a white unmarked van while leaving the area, police said. He is described as a white male, in his early to mid 40s, wearing a black winter jacket, red winter hat and aviator sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Milford Police Department Detective Bureau, 203-877-1465, or [email protected] Reference case #0845-18.