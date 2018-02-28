Milford Mirror

Finance board’s technical discussion of budget takes place March 1

By Milford Mirror on February 28, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

The Board of Finance has scheduled a technical discussion of the 2018-19 budget for Thursday, March 1, starting at 5:30 p.m., with a possible vote Wednesday, March 7, in Conference Room B of the Parsons Complex.

The proposed annual budget totals about $210.88 million, which is $5.1 million, or 2.48%, more than the current $205.78 million budget.

When Mayor Ben Blake presented his spending plan, he said he expected taxes to remain pretty much status quo.

The technical discussion on the budget is typically an indicator of how the finance board will vote on the budget proposal.

