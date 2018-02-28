Jonathan Law’s State Open wrestling update

Jonathan Law’s Kevin Brocksom placed sixth at the State Open in New Haven on Saturday.

Brocksom, the third-place qualifier out of Class M, lost his fifth-place match 5-3 to Class LL champion Brett Nutter from Trumbull. Down 5-0 after two, Brocksom escaped and added a takedown with 1:10 left, but couldn’t get through the Eagles’ defense.

Brocksom pinned Greenwich’s Ryan Merida in 1:22 of his first bout and advanced to quarterfinals with a win by 1:41 fall over Joseph Reihl from Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech. In the quarterfinals, Nutter defeated the Lawman 6-3. Brocksom had a reversal in the second period to ties things at two, before Nutter escaped. In the second stanza, Nutter had an escape and a takedown for a 6-2 advantage. Brocksom had a quick escape, but couldn’t add any more points.

In wrestle backs, Brocksom advanced to the medal round with pins in 1:40 over Foran’s Nolan Bannon and 2:30 over Class M runner-up Josh Rao from East Haven.

Shayne McCourt had two wins in the 132-pound class.

The Class M runner-up, McCourt won his first match with a 6-0 decision over Luis Rodrigues from Windham. After a takedown, the junior added three back points with 10 seconds left in the first period. He escaped in the second and rode out the win in the third.

Maloney’s Demetre Carnot, the Class L champion who went on to place second, dropped McCourt into the consolation bracket with a 3:55 fall. Carnot withstood a McCourt reversal in the second period, and after an escape by the Lawman to start the third, got the takedown that led to the pin.

In the consolation round, McCourt posted a 10-1 major decision over Class LL third-place finisher Nick Accousti from Newtown. Open third-place finisher Alex Steele from Fairfield Warde then won a 10-4 decision.