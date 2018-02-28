Foran High’s State Open wrestling update

Foran High’s Ryan Luth won the State Open wrestling championship at 152 pounds.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions took eighth in the event, won by Danbury High.

The top-seeded Luth defeated Cooper Fleming from Granby 13-8 in the final. Luth took leads of 7-4 and 10-7 at the first two breaks, before the senior escaped and had a takedown against the No. 2 seeded Fleming in the final frame.

In the semifinals, Luth posted a 15-0 win by technical fall 3:38 into his match with Class S runner-up John Nieroda.

Luth pinned Newtown’s Owen Walsh, the No. 4 seed from Class LL, in 38 seconds of his first bout. He dropped Class L runner-up Matthew Rothman from Amity in 52 seconds of their quarterfinal match. Rothman went on to place third.

Qasim Kahn placed fourth at 220 pounds.

Seeded sixth at the Open, Khan trailed 5-0 when he lost by 2:53 fall to No. 3 seed Nick Tibbetts from Montville in his consolation final.

Kahn, coming off a second-place finish in Class M, pinned Southington’s Class LL No. 3 seed Jacob Vecchio in 1:22 in his first match. The senior met Tibbetts, the Class S champion, in the quarterfinals and scored a 7-1 decision.

Eventual champion and No. 2 seed Dakota Grover from Fitch of Groton pinned Khan in 4:47 of their semifinal match. In wrestlebacks, he defeated Branford’s Kyle Zalewski 3-2 in his consolation semifinal before losing his rematch with Tibbetts.

Posting wins to stay in contention for medals and spots at New Englands were Michael Giordano (120 pounds), Will Mauro (132 pounds), Ethan Edmondson (138 pounds), Ronnie Gaul (160 pounds), Billy Ives (182 pounds) and Nolan Bannon (195 pounds).

Giordano lost his first match at 120 pounds by 2:48 fall to eventual third-place finisher Brandon Leonard from New Milford. In wrestle backs, the junior scored a 6-4 decision over Windham’s Kevin Fantoli from, before losing 4-3 to Xavier’s Quinn Moynihan.

Mauro split his four matches.

A senior, Mauro opened at 132 pounds with an 11-3 win by major decision over Brian Connolly from Canton. In the second round, the senior posted a 14-13 roll-around victory over Class S runner-up Anthony Cimino from Morgan. Danbury’s Kyle Fields, who went on to place second, pinned Mauro in 1:32. In the consolation quarterfinals, Mauro lost a 9-1 major decision to third-place finisher Alex Steele from Fairfield Warde.

Edmondson, a freshman 138-pounder seeing his first action at the Open, lost by 1:38 fall to Class LL runner-up and eventual Open third-place finisher Shamar Schaud from Manchester. In wrestle backs, Edmondson defeated Class S third-place finisher Daniel Castro 10-3 then lost 7-5 to Class Champion Jared Swett from Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech.

Gaul, at 160 pounds, lost his first match by 2:45 fall to Nonnewaug’s Jack Cronin. In the consolation bracket, the senior defeated Timothy Cocchiola from Pomperaug High before losing by 2:24 fall to Joshua Veleas from Berlin.

Ives, a junior at 182 pounds, had two straight wins by fall in the consolation round. After losing by 4:50 fall to Ludlowe’s Stan Goldlewski, Ives pinned Caleb Boucher from Northwestern in 2:23 and Kevin Sullivan from Gilbert in 1:55. Trumbull’s Class LL champion Joe Palmieri ended Ives’ day with a fall in 1:53.

Bannon, the Lions’ 195-pounder pinned Jeff Cocchia from McMahon in his first bout. Andrey Zhovkly, the Class S champion from Gilbert dropped the junior into wrestlebacks with a win by fall in 2:23. In the consolation round, Bannon pinned Isaiah Medina from New Britain in 2:30 and earned a 6-4 decision over Austin Harnish from Wethersfield. Law’s Kevin Brocksom pinned Bannon in 1:40 of their consolation quarterfinal.