Dick’s Sporting Goods takes stand on gun control

Dick’s Sporting Goods, which has a store in Milford, announced this week that it will no longer sell assault-style rifles, nor will it sell firearms to people under age 21.

A statement about the store’s new policy, published on the company’s website, comes in the wake of the shootings in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, in which a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We at Dick’s Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland,” states company Chairman and CEO Edward W. Stack in a letter posted on the company’s website. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. But thoughts and prayers are not enough.”

The letter expresses support for the students who have spoken out about gun control.

“We have heard you. The nation has heard you,” Stack’s letter states.

“We support and respect the Second Amendment, and we recognize and appreciate that the vast majority of gun owners in this country are responsible, law-abiding citizens,” Stack continues. “But we have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that’s taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America — our kids.”

He states that the store was following all of the rules and laws when it sold a shotgun to the Parkland shooter in November 2017.

“It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting. But it could have been,” Stack writes.

Starting immediately, Dick’s will:

No longer sell assault-style rifles, also referred to as modern sporting rifles.

No longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age.

No longer sell high-capacity magazines.

The store never has and “never will sell bump stocks that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly,” the statement continues.

In his letter Stack also asks elected officials to enact common-sense gun reform.