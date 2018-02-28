Police Department stenographer named employee of the month

Milford Mirror

Police Chief Keith Mello, Human Resources Director Tania Barnes, Wanda Perez and City Attorney Jonathan Berchem gather as Perez is named employee of the month for February.

Wanda Perez, stenographer in the Police Department’s traffic division, has been named Milford’s employee of the month for February.

The Selection Committee chose her as the winner for her strong work ethic, professionalism, positive attitude and willingness to always go above and beyond expectations.    

Perez began her employment on Sept. 19, 2003 with the Milford Police Department. She performs all of her varied tasks with a high level of professionalism and competence, city officials said.

Some of her responsibilities include typing reports, taking dictation for statements from people involved in accidents, and completing the serious/fatal accident packet for officer investigations.

She receives and processes all parking tickets and enters them into the Records Management System; processes all parking tag appeals and funds generated from tickets; prepares correspondence regarding the appeal investigation results; she assists in the management of the school crossing guard program; prepares the monthly stats report for the police commissioners; fields all traffic related complaints and assigns requests for traffic studies and Planning and Zoning projects to the traffic officers.

Perez also creates the emergency tow zone signs used by the traffic division for road closures, parades and other city events.

Her “daily interactions with the public are met with a professional, pleasant and patient demeanor,” city officials said. “No matter how difficult the situation, she maintains her composure with each encounter.  Wanda goes above and beyond in her efforts to support the Traffic Division.  Her ability to proficiently multitask and willingness to fill in whenever needed are significant attributes she possesses.”

 

