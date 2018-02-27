Girls basketball: Law advances with win over Maloney

Led by junior Fallon Andriolas’s 29 points, the Jonathan Law girls basketball team rolled out to a 16-5 first-quarter home-court lead against Maloney of Meriden on Tuesday night and won going away, 62-28, in a CIAC Class L first-round game.

Law’s victory, it’s 15th this year against seven losses, earned the Lady Lawmen a second-round match-up with Southern Connecticut Conference opponent Branford on Friday night in Milford.

The 28-seed Hornets upset fifth-seed Naugatuck, 41-24, also on Monday night. Law beat Branford, 48-42, back on Dec. 27.

The 28 points given up to Maloney, the No. 21 seed, were the fewest that coach Dan Young’s club has allowed all season long. Their 34-point winning margin was the team’s second best. Law defeated Harding of Bridgeport, 68-32, on Dec. 21.

The No. 12 seed Lady Lawmen held Maloney’s leading scorer, Melanie Polanco to five points. She had been averaging 23 per game and became her school ‘s first 1,000 point-scorer this year in girls basketball.

Andriolas got scoring help from Cali Jolley (11 points) and Samara Thacker (10 points).

Law led, 34-13 at halftime and 48-22 after three quarters.

The loss left Maloney with a season’s ending 10-11 record.

Young’s defensive game-plan was geared around stopping Polanco.

“We saw some of their box scores and realized that Polanco did the bulk of their scoring,” he said. “We wanted to keep the ball out of her hands as much as we could. And when she did get it, our players’ jobs were to collapse on her. We knew that when she got the ball, she ran their show.”

Young is pleased that his young team, which had only one senior on it (Colleen Goodwin) is moving on.

“We knew that from here, it’s not going to get any easier,” he said. “We’re just happy to still be a part of it.”

Maloney

Abigail Lespier 1 0-0 2, Ivori-Gem Johnson 3 0-0 6, Alexa Papallo 0 2-2 2, Dasia White 4 0-0 8, Melanie Polanco 1 3-4 5, Courtney Ubaike 1 3-4 5

Totals: 10 8-10 28

LAW

Cali Jolley 5 1-1 11, Samara Thacker 4 2-6 10, Pam Ellison 1 0-0 2, Fallon Andriolas 12 1-2 29, Colleen Goodwin 2 2-2 6, Erica Boehm 2 0-0 4,, Olivia Kowalski 0 0-0 0, Maddie Lula 0 0-0 0 Eryn Mower 0 0-0 0 Sarah Paulus 0 0-0 0

Totals: 26 5-9 62

Maloney 5 8 9 6— 28

Law 16 18 14 14 — 62

3-point goals: Maloney none; Law (Andriolas 4)