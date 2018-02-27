Milford Mirror

Local parish to host wellness fair Saturday

By Milford Mirror on February 27, 2018 in Events, Lead News ·

Saint Raphael Parish in Milford will present its annual Health, Wellness and Information Fair on Saturday, March 3, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., at its parish center and grounds, 501 Naugatuck Ave.

Participants include Acuity Hearing Solutions, (Willa C. Horowitz, Doctor of Audiology – hearing screenings); Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter; Autism Services & Resources; Boys & Girls Club of Milford; Boys & Girls Village, Therapeutic Foster Care; CapTel Captioned Telephones and Ceasar Irby, DPM.

Also on hand will be Northeast Medical Group; Congregations Organized for a new CT; Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling; Connecticut State Library for the Blind & Physically Handicapped; Connecticut Office of Tourism; DeJesus Dental Group, Stratford; Donate Life CT; Fairfield University Student Nurses Association (blood pressure screenings).

Good Shepherd Child Development Center; Griffin Hospital (breast wellness, stroke education, and osteoporosis screenings); Home Comfort Practice, Authorized Energize CT Contractor; Knights of Columbus Tinto Council #47; Milford Police Department (Neighborhood Watch Program) and the Milford Senior Center.

Also, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Connecticut Chapter; Parkinson’s Disease Support Group (St. Mary Church); PC Plus Solutions (Internet Safety); Ronald McDonald House, New Haven; Shop-Rite (with Lisa Bishop, nutritionist); Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Southern Connecticut; St. Vincent’s Health Services Cardiology (blood sugar screenings – fasting recommended)

Sunset Shores Adult Day Center, Stratford/Connecticut Association of Adult Day Centers; Woodruff Family YMCA, and Yale New Haven Hospital Lifeline Medical Alert.

There will also be short talks beginning at 11 a.m. by Maria Tomasetti, Alzheimer’s Association, 10 Ways to Love Your Brain; Lisa Bishop, Shop-Rite nutritionist; and CONECT: Building one, healthy, vibrant community in Connecticut.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Maria Tomasetti, [email protected] or 203-988-8598.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Nobel-nominated Native American activist will visit Redding library
  2. Lakota with ties to Standing Rock will visit Redding this Saturday
  3. Arts: Upcoming shows and events
  4. Elves save the holiday in Pantochino’s ‘School for Elves’

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: Need to protect Prudden-Baldwin property Next Post Trout and salmon stamp, other fishing regulations win final approval
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress