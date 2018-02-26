Car crashes into Kathy’s Famous Cookies

A car crashed into Kathy’s Famous Cookies at 254 Melba St., Monday, according to Milford police.

Minor injuries were reported in the vehicle, but not in the store, police said.

According to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi, the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. A male driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle, and the small SUV traveled over the curb and onto the sidewalk, striking the main entrance of the bakery.

The driver and a female passenger were evaluated at the scene by Milford Fire Paramedics. Both were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

“The main entrance of the business was severely damaged, although the integrity of the structure was not compromised,” Fabrizi said. “Milford police are investigating the incident.”

About two years ago, a vehicle drove through the front of the Crushed Grape, which is in the same building as Kathy’s Cookies. It was November of 2015 when an SUV drove through the neighborhood package store, landing inside.