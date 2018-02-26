Milford Mirror

Acura of Milford expands to adjacent property

By Thomas Ebersold on February 26, 2018 in Business, News ·

Acura of Milford at 1503 Boston Post Road is expanding its dealership onto the former Village Bistro property at 1501 Boston Post Road.

The Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously at its Feb. 20 meeting to approve the site plan and Coastal Area Management Site Plan. The proposal received no public comment.

The LLC, which has a Westbrook address, purchased the 0.7-acre property at 1501 Boston Post Road for $927,500 on Feb. 17, 2017. The 10,400 square foot building on the 1.63-acre property at 1503 Boston Post Road was built in 1960. The property is located in the Corridor Design Development District 5.

Ryan McEvoy, engineer from Milone & MacBroom, said the restaurant building would be demolished. In its place, Acura of Milford plans to construct a 3,500 square foot expansion to its service building to install two more bays.

The combined properties would have 175 parking spaces, which McEvoy said would mostly be used for the sale of vehicles. Two of the three curb cuts would be eliminated, which he said makes it “less desirable to cut through to Roses Mill Road.” The state Department of Transportation has to approve the change in the number of curb cuts.

McEvoy said an improved stormwater system would collect water to filter it before it infiltrates he ground. He said a timber guardrail would be installed along the Boston Post Road “to keep cars from creeping to the road.” Finally, the plans call for additional trees to be planted on the property.

 

