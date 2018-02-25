Boys hockey: Milford Indians lose to Barlow

The Milford co-op boys hockey team lost to Joel Barlow, 7-4, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.

Evan White scored five minutes in to give coach Sal Follo’s Indians (6-13) the lead.

Brett Pisani and Joe Stacy had assists.

Barlow (3-15) scored the game’s next seven goals, with Vince Marcili finding the net three times.

Pisani had two goals and Ryan Ahearn one in the third period.

Rich Carino had a pair of assists, and Ahearn and Pisani had one apiece.

First Period

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 6 Evan White (8 Brett Pisani, 22 Joe Stacy) 5:00

JOEL BARLOW GOAL scored by 21 Vince Marcili (10 Matteo Naclerio) 5:17

JOEL BARLOW GOAL scored by 21 Vince Marcili 6:55

JOEL BARLOW GOAL scored by 19 Luke Duba (16 Andrew Powell) 10:31

JOEL BARLOW GOAL scored by 16 Andrew Powell (21 Vince Marcili) 10:49

JOEL BARLOW GOAL scored by 7 Dylan Leone (16 Andrew Powell) 13:26

Second Period

JOEL BARLOW GOAL scored by 21 Vince Marcili 4:42

JOEL BARLOW GOAL scored by 16 Andrew Powell 8:51

Third Period

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 8 Brett Pisani (24 Ryan Ahern) 2:19

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 24 Ryan Ahern (10 Rich Carino, Brett Pisani) 4:50

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 8 Brett Pisani (24 Ryan Ahern, 10 Rich Carino) 5:50