Ryan Luth wins State Open title at 152 pounds

Foran High’s Ryan Luth won the State Open wrestling championship at 152 pounds.

A senior, the top-seeded Luth defeated Cooper Fleming from Granby 13-8 in the final.

Luth took leads of 7-4 and 10-7 at the first two breaks, before he escaped and had a takedown against the No. 2 seeded Fleming in the final frame.

In the semifinals, Luth posted a 15-0 win by technical fall 3:36 into his match with Class S runner-up John Nieroda.

Qasim Kahn placed fourth at 220 pounds.

Seeded sixth at the Open, Khan trailed 5-0 when he lost by 2:53 fall to No. 3 seed Nick Tibbetts from Montville.

Kahn lost to eventual champion and No. 2 seed Dakota Grover from Fitch of Groton in 4:47 of their semifinal match.

He defeated Branford’s Kyle Zalewski 3-2 in his consolation semifinal.