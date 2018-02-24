Milford Mirror

Ryan Luth wins State Open title at 152 pounds

By Milford Mirror on February 24, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High’s Ryan Luth won the State Open wrestling championship at 152 pounds.

A senior, the top-seeded Luth defeated Cooper Fleming from Granby 13-8 in the final.

Luth took leads of 7-4 and 10-7 at the first two breaks, before he escaped and had a takedown against the No. 2 seeded Fleming in the final frame.

In the semifinals, Luth posted a 15-0 win by technical fall 3:36 into his match with  Class S runner-up John Nieroda.

Qasim Kahn placed fourth at 220 pounds.

Seeded sixth at the Open, Khan trailed 5-0 when he lost by 2:53 fall to No. 3 seed Nick Tibbetts from Montville.

Kahn lost to eventual champion and No. 2 seed Dakota Grover from Fitch of Groton in 4:47 of their semifinal match.

He defeated Branford’s Kyle Zalewski 3-2 in his consolation semifinal.

 

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Wrestling: Foran’s Ryan Luth wins historic 200th match
  2. Foran’s Ryan Luth, Qasim Khan in running for Open titles
  3. Wrestling: Foran Lions top Lawmen, 47-27
  4. Wrestling: Foran High wins, helps fight MS

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Conscious Cook: When spring comes marching in
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress