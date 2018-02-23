Wrestling: Law’s McCourt, Brocksom alive at State Open

Jonathan Law’s Shayne McCourt and Kevin Brocksom will compete in the second day of wrestling at the State Open in New Haven on Saturday.
McCourt, at 132 pounds, and Brocksom, in the 195-pound weight class, split their bouts on Friday.
