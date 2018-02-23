Milford Mirror

Foran’s Ryan Luth, Qasim Khan in running for Open titles

By Bill Bloxsom on February 23, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High wrestlers Ryan Luth and Qasim Khan advanced to the semifinal round of the State Open championship with a pair of wins on Friday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Luth, the Class M champion at 152 pounds, will meet Class S runner-up John Nieroda from Suffield. Luth pinned Newtown’s Owen Walsh, the No. 4 seed from Class LL, in 38 seconds of his first bout. He dropped Class L runner-up Matthew Rothman from Amity in 52 seconds of their quarterfinal match.

Khan, coming off a second-place finish in Class M at 220 pounds, will look to get to the final match when he meets Dakota Grover from Fitch of Groton, the Class L champion, in his semifinal. Khan pinned Southington’s Class LL No. 3 seed Jacob Vecchio in 1:22, before he earned a 7-1 decision over Class S champion Nick Tibbetts from Montville.

Posting wins to stay in contention for medals and spots at New Englands are Michael Giordano (120 pounds), Will Mauro (132 pounds), Ethan Edmondson (138 pounds), Ronnie Gaul (160 pounds), Billy Ives (182 pounds) and Nolan Bannon (195 pounds).

