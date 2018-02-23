Obituary: Helen Margueritte Judson, 80, of Milford

Helen Margueritte Judson, age 80, of Milford, beloved wife of Ernest A. Judson, Jr., passed away February 22, 2018 at Masonicare of Wallingford.

Helen was born in Hartford, April 4, 1937, daughter of the late Wilfred Lariviere and Rose Babineaeau. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1956 and had many family friendly careers.

Active in the community, she was a member of the St. Mary Church Choir, the Jaycee Wives, Central Grammar School PTA for 27 years, and was a Cub Scout Den Leader.

Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by her children, Ernest A. Judson, III (Patricia) of Durham, Susan Bottaro (James) of Hebron, Michael A. Judson of East Haven, Kenneth A. Judson of Durham, and Amy M. Judson of Milford, her grandchildren, Gregory Judson (Talia), Amanda Judson, Garrett Judson, Douglas Bottaro, Jeffrey Bottaro (Angela), Rachael Judson, and Kyle Judson, and her great-grandchildren, Clementine Judson, and Jaxon Bottaro.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Mary S. Judson.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 25th, from 4pm to 7pm, at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 26th, at 10:30am, at St. Mary Church, Gulf St., Milford. Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd S, #4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to Masonicare Health Center, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492.

