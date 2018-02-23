Obituary: James E. Trapp, Sr., 88, of Milford

James E. Trapp, Sr., 88, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Nancy Fohs Trapp, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2018.

James was born on January 19, 1930 in Milford, to the late John H. and Margaret Trapp.

As a lifelong resident of Milford, James graduated from Milford High School in 1948 where he excelled in sports. He graduated from UConn in 1952, and then went on to proudly serve as second lieutenant in the US Air Force.

James’ love for teaching was evident in the 26 years he dedicated to the Stratford school district. He also worked as a part time postal employee for many of those teaching years. After retiring he spent several years in design and production at North Sails in Milford.

His passions included music of all styles, flying, sailing, skiing, tennis, and bicycling along the Milford shoreline. James loved being with his family at Laurel Beach, especially time spent with his grandchildren. His passion for teaching was evident to anyone who saw him with his pen in his shirt ready for an impromptu lesson. His laughter and fun-filled personality will truly be missed by anyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

James is survived by his sons, James E. Trapp, Jr. (Mary Joyce) of Branford, Daniel J. Trapp (Cynthia) of Milford and Kenneth R. Trapp of Milford; his daughters, Tara J. Trapp (Andrew Korpita) of Monroe and Meghan M. Schaney (Paul) of Holliston, MA; seven grandchildren, Lindsay and Sally Trapp, Nathan, Matthew and Emilee Schaney and Daniel and Amelia Trapp; and his sister, Patricia Trapp Taulty of Milford.

James was predeceased by his three brothers and four sisters.

The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses, aides and staff at Lord Chamberlain Rehabilitation Center and CT Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 26 Broadway, Milford, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.

