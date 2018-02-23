Bridges CEO announces retirement

Barbara DiMauro, president and CEO of Bridges Healthcare, Inc., has announced that she will retire from the agency, effective June 29.

DiMauro was appointed president and CEO on July 1, 2014. She joined Bridges in 2006 and was named Chief of Services in 2011. During her tenure with Bridges, she secured more than $3 million in state and federal grant funds for various programs, which included an expansion of the agency’s service portfolio to provide integrated primary and behavioral healthcare and wellness services.

DiMauro also spearheaded an initiative to offer clients easier access to pharmacy services to improve medication compliance. This effort resulted in a partnership and lease agreement which provides specialty pharmacy onsite at Bridges’ main clinic offices.

More recently, under DiMauro’s leadership, the agency constructed several new programs and services to offer outreach and engagement programming for an increasing number of youth and young adults in need of mental health and other support services. She secured funding to create RM4, a drop-in resource center opened in 2016, and also acquired a local independent non-profit to regionally expand and enhance services for pregnant and parenting teens, and to increase prevention and reproductive health education efforts. To address the opioid epidemic, DiMauro directed Bridges’ implementation of Medication Assisted Treatment for individuals with opioid use disorder,

“The Board of Directors would like to express our appreciation for all of Barbara’s work and contributions during her 12 years of service with the agency,” said Shaun Mee, Bridges’ Board of Directors Chairman. “During her time as the CEO, Barbara has successfully guided Bridges through some challenging times, and is leaving the agency in a strong position to continue offering the very best healthcare services for our clients and communities. We look forward to working with Barbara during her remaining time with Bridges, and wish her well in this next chapter of her life.”

The board has formed a search committee to hire a new President and CEO.

DiMauro is one of several local leaders who recently announced retirement plans. School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser, Beth-El Director Toni Dolan, and Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church Pastor Dr. Brian Bodt, also plan to retire in coming months.