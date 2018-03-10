Milford Senior Center calendar: March 3 to 11

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Jean Kaluzynski Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY March 5, 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced

5:00 to 8:00 p.m. VITA Free tax preparation

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, March 6. 2018

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. AARP Free Tax preparation and Thursdays until April 12

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club “I liked My Life.”

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, March 7, 2018

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Mini Health Fair

9:30 a.m. Intermediate Tai Chi

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

THURSDAY, March 8, 2018

9:00 a.m.- 12:00 AARP Tax Program- every Tuesday and Thursday until April 12

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited Class

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, March 2, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move and Connect

9:30 a.m. Meditation

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Yoga Dance – every Friday

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginners- March 23 Pickle Ball will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 4, 2018

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU March 5-March 9 2018

Monday, Sliced roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Tuesday, grilled honey mustard chicken with Rice Pilaf, green peas; Wednesday, ham and broccoli Quiche, mixed vegetables; Thursday, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Friday, baked fish with lemon and Tartar Sauce, potatoes, broccoli

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

1 day, 2 days, 3 plus days ? Check the travel wall! How about five days DC, NY Botanical Gardens, Castles and Historic Homes and Gardens, Tanglewood and the Berkshires, Cape May, Ocean City, Alexandra Bay, the Heart of the 1000 islands? Maybe a new casino adventure!

4/9 MOHEGAN SUN $27.00 Departs Senior Center 11:15 a.m. -8:15 p.m.Casino Bonus Package included.

6/14 SISTER ACT @ Westchester. $96.00

JULY TBA Tanglewood and The Berkshires 92 days)

9-17 to 9-19 JESUS @ Sight and Sound Lancaster TBA

11/1-5th WASHINGTON DC New African American Museum and Center and other favorites Deposits of $100.00 by March 22nd. Call for details.

SHORTER VERSION Trips Open to members only.

4/8 WIZARD OF OZ The Bushnell $88.00

4/17 TRIBUTE TO THE DIVINE MISS M @ Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch and more.

4/20 BUDDY HOLLY AND The History of Rock and Roll @ Nelson Hall $70.00 lunch included.

5/2 LOVE QUEST @ Ivoryton, lunch included $70.00

5/24 WILL ROGERS FOLLIES @ Goodspeed lunch included $92.00.

BROADWAY SERIES FOR 2018 The Bushnell Already limited space.

6/3 LOVE NEVER DIES: The Phantom Returns @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) The sequel to The Phantom of the Opera (now closed on Broadway!).. Set 10 years later the Phantom has escaped from Paris to New York… searching for his true love, Christine Daae.. You have no idea what is in store on this one!

6/24 ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) get ready to be on your feet! The story, the music, the talent is sensational! Dance to smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, 1-2-3, Live for Loving You, Conga and many more…Selling fast!

HAMILTON (end December 2018 / early January 2019) No price, no date, no contract yet! Will let you know!

Lots of great trips coming for 2018, 2019 & 2020 …Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals.

Costa Rica, Oberammergau with the Passion Play and more…join me at the Travel Showcase!

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips January. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext.

Come by for the Broadway Preview..On Your Feet, Something Rotten, Bodyguard, Love Never Dies and more…Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals..and more

The Travel Wall…Daily – come by for detailed flyer… (Lunch included on all of these)

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

.The Broadway Series @ Bushnell All Orchestra seats always. Preview on the travel wall.

.

Much more coming for December and the big tours coming for 2018 too. Coming in the Bushnell, The Color Purple, Love Never Died (follow up to Phantom) The Body Guard and HAMILTON. December 2018- January 2019. Pick up the Broadway Preview!