P&Z adopts ‘granny pod’ law by default

By virtue of not voting to opt out of a state law on the issue of temporary residences for impaired family members, the Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) effectively voted to opt in to this law.

The P&Z voted 5 to 5 at its Feb. 6 meeting on a motion to opt out of Public Act No. 17-55 “An Act Concerning Temporary Health Care Structures.” Board member John Grant, who chairs the board’s Regulations Subcommittee, had made that motion.

When the motion failed to pass, Grant made another motion to opt out of the law for the purpose of incorporating the provisions of the act into regulations that the P&Z would craft.

Board Chairman Jim Quish said there would be no second vote, and he moved to the next item on the agenda. At the Feb. 6 meeting, board member Thomas Panzella protested, saying he believed the board should vote on the second motion.

Following the Feb. 6 meeting, City Planner David B. Sulkis said the board would vote on that motion at its Feb. 20 meeting, saying that Quish could not just ignore the motion.

The re-vote was not on the Feb. 20 agenda, and following that meeting, Sulkis said that a further examination of the issue revealed that Quish’s actions were correct in blocking the vote on the second motion.

Sulkis said the second motion came from Grant, who voted in favor of the first motion, the one that failed. Under Roberts Rules of Order, a motion to reconsider a failed motion can only come from someone who voted against the original motion.

At the Feb. 20 meeting, Quish indicated the Regulations Subcommittee would revisit the question of having Milford write its own regulations, incorporating provisions of the state law.

The full text of the law may be read at “https://www.cga.ct.gov/2017/act/pa/pdf/2017PA-00155-R00SB-00922-PA.pdf”