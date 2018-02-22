Boys hockey: Guilford defeats Milford Indians

Matt Gilebbi scored two goals and Jake Burwell had one, but the Milford co-op boys ice hockey team couldn’t stay with Guilford High on Thursday night.
The Indians improved to 14-3 with an 8-3 victory over coach Sal Follo’s Indians (6-12).
Jason Lavallee, Gilebbi, Burwell and Santiago Palacio had assists.
A.J. Bolduc made 18 saves and Derek Ouellette had six.
First Period
GUILFORD GOAL scored by 8 Jack Ring (9 Jack Dacey, 10 John Delucia)
GUILFORD GOAL scored by 10 John Delucia (8 Jack Ring, 6 Tom Cattaneo)
Second Period
GUILFORD GOAL scored by 10 John Delucia (8 Jack Ring, 6 Tom Cattaneo)
GUILFORD GOAL scored by 15 Jake Watrous (8 Jack Ring , 9 Jack Dacey)
MILFORD GOAL scored by 14 Matt Gilebbi (19 Jason Lavallee)
GUILFORD GOAL scored by 9 Jack Dacey (10 John Delucia, 8 Jack Ring )
GUILFORD GOAL scored by 10 John Delucia (6 Tom Cattaneo)
GUILFORD GOAL scored by 8 Jack Ring
GUILFORD GOAL scored by 7 Zach Sperry (6 Tom Cattaneo)
Third Period
MILFORD GOAL scored by 14 Matt Gilebbi (15 Jake Burwell )
MILFORD GOAL scored by 15 Jake Burwell (Santiago Palacio, Matt Gilebbi)