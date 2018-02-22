Milford Mirror

Boys hockey: Guilford defeats Milford Indians

By Milford Mirror on February 22, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Matt Gilebbi scored two goals and Jake Burwell had one, but the Milford co-op boys ice hockey team couldn’t stay with Guilford High on Thursday night.

The Indians improved to 14-3 with an 8-3 victory over coach Sal Follo’s Indians (6-12).

Jason Lavallee, Gilebbi, Burwell and Santiago Palacio had assists.

A.J. Bolduc made 18 saves and Derek Ouellette had six.

First Period

GUILFORD GOAL scored by 8 Jack Ring (9 Jack Dacey, 10 John Delucia)

GUILFORD GOAL scored by 10 John Delucia (8 Jack Ring, 6 Tom Cattaneo)

Second Period

GUILFORD GOAL scored by 10 John Delucia (8 Jack Ring, 6 Tom Cattaneo)

GUILFORD GOAL scored by 15 Jake Watrous (8 Jack Ring , 9 Jack Dacey)

MILFORD GOAL scored by 14 Matt Gilebbi (19 Jason Lavallee)

GUILFORD GOAL scored by 9 Jack Dacey (10 John Delucia, 8 Jack Ring )

GUILFORD GOAL scored by  10 John Delucia (6 Tom Cattaneo)

GUILFORD GOAL scored by 8 Jack Ring

GUILFORD GOAL scored by 7 Zach Sperry (6 Tom Cattaneo)

Third Period

MILFORD GOAL scored by 14 Matt Gilebbi (15 Jake Burwell )

MILFORD GOAL scored by 15 Jake Burwell (Santiago Palacio, Matt Gilebbi)

