Boys basketball: Hillhouse defeats Jonathan Law in playoffs

The 13th-seeded Jonathan Law boys basketball team lost to No. 4 seed Hillhouse High, 73-53, in an SCC first-round game in New Haven on Thursday.

“We gave them a terrific game for two and a half quarters,” said Law coach Jamie Anderson.

“I think our guys began running out of gas and their athleticism along with their quickness took over.”

Trailing 43-41 with 3:40 to play in the third quarter, Law couldn’t keep pace, as the Academics reeled off 21 straight points to go up, 62-43 with 3:54 to play in the fourth.

Dean Pettway’s 3-pointer stopped the run, but by then the Lawmen were too far behind.

Conor Creane and Sam Nassar shared scoring honors for Law with 14 points each. Pettway had eight.

The loss leaves Law with a 9-12 record going into the CIAC Division IV state tournament.

The Academics’ Devon Warner scored 25 points and made six 3-pointers.

He received scoring help from Zayshaw Brewer, who had 12 points as the Academics advanced into Saturday’s quarterfinal round where they will play No. 5 seed Xavier High, a first-round winner over Foran.