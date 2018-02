The Milford Knights sixth grade travel basketball team won the Milford Knights Basketball League title on Feb. 18 at the Parsons Gymnasium by defeating North Haven.

Team members (front row) are: Maya Pinto, Taylor LaFountain, Faith Doyle and Abby Savoie; (second row) coach Trevor Doyle, Katie McTigue, Tiffany Rosado, Mya Dawid, Maggie Wetmore, Erin Donegan and coach Mike Donegan.