Obituary: Peter Thomas Toomey, Jr., longtime Milford resident

Peter Thomas Toomey, Jr.

April 14, 1945-February 7, 2018

Peter never sweat the small stuff, and spent his life focused on the activities, people, and treats that brought him joy. While he was a computer programmer by trade, the job that he will be remembered for most is that of a dedicated father.

He never thought twice about waking up before dawn to drive his three kids to hockey or softball practice, and took pride in the people whose paths and identities he helped shape. Peter was never shy when it came to sports and politics, and will be remembered affectionately as a man of many words with a great sense of humor. He will live on in all our hearts, and in future generations of Toomey’s.

Peter, a 24-year resident of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Trumbull, CT.

He was born in New Rochelle, NY, and went to New Rochelle High School, Ithaca College, and Mercy College.

He was an avid athlete, and continued playing sports late into his life. Peter was an Army veteran that served a tour of duty in the Vietnam War.

He is predeceased by his father, Peter Thomas Toomey, Sr., his mother, Vivian Cecilia Palmer Toomey, and the family golden retriever, Bailey.

Peter is survived by his three sisters, Maureen, Sheila and Kathleen Romagnola (Richard); his niece and her family, Kendra Romagnola Broad (David, Parker, Beau); his niece, Casey Romagnola; his son and family, Peter H. Toomey (Melissa, Delilah, Pierce); his daughter and family, Christine Toomey (Christopher Smith, expecting granddaughter); his daughter, Elizabeth A. Toomey (fiancé Fidisoa Rasambainarivo); and his loving and supportive friend and ex-wife, Lauretta Rooney Toomey.

Family, friends, and others who would like to pay respects to Peter are invited to Holy Sepulchure Cemetery at 95 Kings Hwy, New Rochelle, NY 10801 from 10:30 a.m. to noon on March 31st for burial services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center for Dementia Research Nathan Kline Institute, 140 Old Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962; ATTN: Ralph Nixon, M.D., Ph.D. or to the website: http://cdr.rfmh.org/support.html.