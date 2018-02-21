Zach Tavitian CCC Rookie of Year for Golden Bears

Western New England University freshman forward Zach Tavitian out of Foran High scored 10 points with six rebounds and an assist when coach Colin Tabb’s Golden Bears lost Tuesday in the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals.

No. 22 ranked Nichols College knocked off Western, 100-68, at the Nichols Athletic Center.

Tavitian, who was voted as the CCC Rookie of the Year, averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game when he was named CCC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time in the last week of the regular season.

A 6-foot-8 freshman, Tavitian posted his second career double-double with 15 points, 13 boards, three assists and two steals in an overtime loss at Wentworth, before recording 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 111-89 victory over the University of New England. Over the two-game stretch, Tavitian shot 70.6 percent from the field and 72.7 percent from the free throw line.

Tavitian earned varsity letters in basketball, lacrosse, and soccer at Foran, where he was named team MVP as a junior and senior. He averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Western New England finished the season at 11-15.

The Bears, who started five underclassmen, averaged 79.4 points per game.