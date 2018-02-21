Milford artist’s work on exhibit through April

Paintings by Diane Dunne Smith, an art exhibit highlighting the work of the Milford artist, is the art display for March and April at the Stratford Library. It is free and open to the public.

In her words, Diane Dunne Smith has been a “wanna-be artist” her entire life but it wasn’t until she retired in 2015 that she stumbled upon an adult education drawing class at her local high school. Since then, Smith has had her work on exhibit several times at Milford’s Firehouse Gallery as well as the Milford Library and the City Lights Gallery in Bridgeport. In 2016 she took third prize for her original work, The Farrier, at the Firehouse Gallery.

Viewing hours for Paintings by Diane Dunne Smith are Monday-Thursday, from 10-8; Friday and Saturday, 10-5 and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The art exhibit will continue through April 30 and is located in the Main Lobby of the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street.

For more information, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

