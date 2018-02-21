Kim Rose intends to run for fifth term

Democrat Kim Rose announced this week that she will seek her fifth term as Representative of the 118th Assembly District.

“Now more than ever, proven experience is necessary to lead the state to financial stability,” Rose said in response to an announcement by Republican Connie Jagodzinski that she plans to challenge Rose for the seat.

Rose, a former member and vice chairman of Milford’s Planning and Zoning Board, said the only principle that guides her is the best interest of Milford and Connecticut, and she said her voting record proves that.

In announcing her plans to run for a fifth term, Rose talked about her accomplishments: She said she sponsored legislation to amend the Affordable Housing law and led a historic veto override.

“In tune with her constituents and the opposition to the proposed build up of Silver Sands State Park, Rose has introduced a bill that would cancel the bond funding,” states a campaign announcement. “She also drafted and introduced legislation to create a Rare Disease Task Force, to which she was appointed.”

Rose said she knows it will take bold leadership and a new way of conducting legislative business to work down Connecticut’s deficit, attract and maintain residents and businesses and increase revenue.

Currently, Rose is Assistant Majority Whip, vice chairman of the Housing Committee and serves on the Select Committee on Veteran’s Affairs and the Internship Committee. She previously served on the Environment, Children’s and Planning & Development Committees. She is also the co-chair of the Bi-Partisan Women’s Caucus, a member of the Shoreline Preservation Task Force, a member of the Moderate Caucus, the Sportsman’s Caucus and the Tourism Caucus as well as IDD caucus and Fire and Emergency Caucus.

Rose pointed out that she was born in Milford and raised her two children here. As a Milford business owner, she co-founded the Downtown Milford Business Association where she also served as vice president.

“As the mother of a 100% disabled war veteran, Rose values our veterans and knows firsthand the sacrifices and strain placed on the families left at home,” states her press announcement. Rose is a lifetime member of the Auxiliary VFW Devon Post 7788, has served as its junior vice president and president.

She is involved in many community groups, including the Village of Devon Farmer’s Market, which she and planned, organized and runs.