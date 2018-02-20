Boys hockey: Milford Indians defeat BBD, 6-2

The Milford co-op boys ice hockey team spread out the scoring on Tuesday when coach Sal Follo’s Indians defeated Brookfield-Bethel-Danbury, 6-2, at the Milford Ice Pavilion.

Jake Burwell had two goals for Milford (6-11).

Derek Ouellette stopped 20 shots by BBD (6-10-1).

First Period

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 11 Mike Stevens (21 Trevor Morlando) 2:15

Second Period

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 8 Brett Pisani 2:29

BBD GOAL scored by 28 Anthony Britton (7 Tom Delafield) 3:40

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 14 Matt Gilebbi 14:02

Third Period

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 24 Ryan Ahern (8 Brett Pisani) 2:21

BBD GOAL scored by 7 Tom Delafield (20 Christian Gardecki) 5:30

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 15 Jake Burwell (7 Santiago Palacio, 19 Jason Lavallee) 6:54

MILFORD INDIANS GOAL scored by 15 Jake Burwell 11:38