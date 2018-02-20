Milford Mirror

Investigation launched into alleged animal cruelty

Milford police say they have received several calls about the Bark Avenue Pet House LLC, regarding a video that shows a former worker handling dogs in a rough manner.

“We have received several calls regarding the Bark Ave Pet House LLC,” police say on their Twitter page. “The video has been viewed and Animal Control has been notified and an investigation in conjunction with the state has commenced.”

The video went viral over the weekend on Facebook.

Fox 61 reported that “The owner of Bark Ave Pet House told FOX61 that the employee was fired immediately after they saw the video.”

 

 

