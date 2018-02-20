Obituary: Eugene Frank Lawler, 94, of Milford

Eugene Frank Lawler, 94, died peacefully at Middlewoods of Farmington on February 14, 2018, with his beloved wife of 70 years, Hilda (Pranspill) Lawler, at his side.

Frank was born in Pittston, PA on September 22, 1923. He moved to Milford, CT as a boy. He resided there for over 80 years, raising his family, working in the Milford Post Office, and enjoying many years of retirement. He served in the US Navy during WWII.

Frank loved gardening, fishing, ballroom dancing, and life in general. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his loving family, daughter Teresa Lawler Stevens and her husband Terry; daughter Janet Lawler and her husband Jeffrey Coppage; brother Patrick Francis Lawler and his wife Jacqueline; his grandchildren Barry Stevens, Andrew Coppage, and Cami Coppage; and several Lawler and Pranspill nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by sisters Mary Abosida and Katherine Lawton.

There will be no service, and family and friends are requested to plant a perennial, shrub, or tree this spring in his loving memory.

Arrangements are being handled by Ahern Funeral Home Inc.

