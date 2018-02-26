Aldrich presents cookbook author Tracey Medeiros

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield will be debuting a new lifestyle event series called Contemporary Social , a festive evening celebrating culture, cuisine and craft, from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 2.

Tracey Medeiros, author of The Vermont Non-GMO Cookbook, will be the featured author at the event, signing her new book as well as The Connecticut Farm Table Cookbook.

“Jamie Pearl, the head of special events and rentals at the museum felt that The Connecticut Farm Table Cookbook and The Vermont Non-GMO Cookbook would be the perfect fit for this new lifestyle event series,” Medeiros said. “In addition to signing the books, I will be discussing my cookbook projects, and the farm-to-table and non-GMO movements.”

At the event, Sal Bagliavio, owner of Bailey’s Backyard, will be creating culinary samples that have been featured in these books.

The Vermont Non-GMO Cookbook focuses on the non-GMO and organic elements of the food system. The non-GMO movement is listed as one of the top food trends of 2018, while the farm- to-table movement continues to be popular with its emphasis on buying local.

“The book’s emphasis stresses what is in your food. It simplifies the complexity of the movement into recipes that include ingredients that do not contain genetically modified organisms,” Medeiros said. “All of the farm contributors featured are either certified organic, non-GMO or both. All of the chefs and restaurants in the cookbook feature organic and non-GMO on their menus.”

Those taking a gander through its pages will find ideas for serving healthy, delicious meals using recipes that offer alternatives to the foods that most usually eat. Along with these recipes, the reader will be introduced to the contributors through the use of a profile format.

“I wanted to put a face on the hardworking folks who took time out of their busy lives to share their stories with me,” Medeiros said. “It was important to me that readers not only savor the delicious recipes, but walk in these folks’ shoes for a bit and share their thoughts, dreams and passion for what they do.”

The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook started the ball rolling with non-GMO for Medeiros.

“I kept hearing the term and speaking with folks who leaned in that direction,” she said. “As time went on and the movement became stronger, I found more and more farmers, chefs and food producers following this movement. As a result, I started using more organic and non-GMO ingredients and this soon became my way of life.”

Medeiros is also author of Dishing Up Vermont.

Each book took her an extensive period of time to research with many hours spent contacting and interviewing its many contributors. Her most recent cookbook took approximately one year to complete and each recipe was tested by either herself or a recipe tester that she hired.

“My love of farmers’ markets and roadside food stands led to the birth of my first cookbook, Dishing Up Vermont. My second book, The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook, paved the way for my involvement with the non-GMO movement,” she said. “During this period, I kept hearing the term non-GMO and meeting more and more farmers, farms and food producers who practiced this philosophy. Each book just seemed to pave the way for the next.”

Food has always been Medeiros’ passion, and true center of interest.

“My dream was to one day study the art of food and its preparation. To this end, I enrolled at Johnson and Wales University where, after graduation, I quickly became interested in the sustainability movement,” she said. “One of the best parts of being a food writer is that it offers me an opportunity to spread the word about the amazing work that folks are doing to help promote community wellness through food. Having the ability to showcase all the great things that are happening in the agricultural and food communities gives me a great sense of satisfaction and is the driving force behind my writing.”

Looking at the most recent book, her favorite recipe is Brussels Sprouts with a Creamy Sriracha Dipping Sauce.

“This easy recipe is a great way to get your day’s allotment of veggies,” she said. “The dipping sauce is creamy, spicy and versatile. It perfectly complements any burger, golden fries or fried calamari.”

Other favorites include Apple-Raspberry Pie and Honey-Glazed Pork Bellies.

To learn more about her book, visit www.traceymedeiros.com. For more information about the Contemporary Social series, visit aldrichart.org.