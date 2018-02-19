Milford Mirror

CT Hoopsters girls basketball tryout Sunday

CT Hoopsters Girls Basketball Travel AAU group, based out of Trumbull and going on its fifth year, has announced its tryout dates for the 5th, 6th and 7th grade spring and summer season.

Tryouts will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, March 4,  at St Joseph High in Trumbull.

A player must attend one of the tryout dates to be eligible.

There will be a $20 tryout fee.

All teams will be coached by High School coaches.

An information meeting will be held after each tryout.

We also have some available spots on our 10th and 11th grade teams.

Contact Coach Lindwall at [email protected].

Age groups and times for both dates are as follows:

Sunday, Feb. 25

10-11 a.m. – 5th and 6th Grade

11 a.m. to -12 p.m. – 7th Grade

Sunday, March 4

12-1 p.m. – 5th and 6th Grade

1-2 p.m. – 7th Grade

For more information, contact Chris Lindwall at [email protected] or by phone at 203-258-2792. Or at cthoopsters.com.

