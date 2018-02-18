Milford Mirror

Boys hockey: Milford Indians lose 6-4 to Eastern Ct. Eagles

The Milford Indians co-cop boys hockey team came out strong, before the Eastern Ct. Eagles bounced back to win a 6-4 decision at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.

Mike Stevens gave coach Sal Follo’s club the lead only 2:36 into the contest.

Jacob Rooney and Trevor Morlando had assists.

Brett Pisani scored a little over four minutes later for a 2-0 advantage after one period.

Joe Stacy and Rich Carino assisted on the goal.

Eastern Ct. (11-2-2) scored three unanswered goals in the second period, two by Kyle Jacobson.

The Eagles made it 5-2 in the third, before Matt Gilebbi scored unassisted at the 10-minute mark.

It was 6-3 when Gilebbi completed the scoring, with Pisani adding his second assist.

A.J. Bolduc had 27 saves for Milford (5-11).

The Eagles’ Ryan Fowler made 18 stops.

