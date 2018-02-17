Wrestling: Jonathan Law place three at Class Ms

Jonathan Law’s had three wrestlers earn berths to the upcoming State Open, by placing at the Class M Wrestling Championships in Guilford on Saturday.

Shayne McCourt placed second at 132 pounds, dropping a 5-4 decision to top-seeded Daniel Veleas from Berlin in the final

Kevin Brocksom took third at 195 pounds with a pin in 2:07 over Foran High’s Nolan Bannon.

Aisaiah Rodriguez was fourth at 138 pounds.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen (76.5) placed 14th.

Foran High (236) won the team title, followed by Killingly (190) and Guilford (140).