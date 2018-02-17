Foran High captures Class M wrestling title in rare fashion

Foran High wrestling coach Dave Esposito can’t stop shaking his head.

He knows it’s not an inner ear problem, yet he can’t believe what his eyes took in when the Lions won the Class M state championship in Guilford High on Saturday.

“It was one of the most amazing team efforts I have ever seen,” Esposito said. “We had one champion (Ryan Luth), yet won by fifty points over a team (Killingly) that was 32-1 and had five finalists. All 14 of our wrestlers scored points. Twelve placed in the top six and are going to the State Open.”

Foran won its second title (2016) with 236 points. Killingly had 190 and Guilford 140.

Each of the Lions that placed wrestled equal to or better than their seed.

Luth captured the 152-pound title with a pin in 1:53 over previously unbeaten Ben Coppock from Joel Barlow.

Luth, the state record-holder in victories, advanced with pins in 1:01, 21 seconds and 29 seconds.

Qasim Khan was seeded third at 220 pounds. He advanced to the finals, before losing by 3:55 fall to top-seeded Nick Cote from Bethel.

Will Mauro wrestled to his third seed at 132 pounds with a 5-0 win in the consolation finals.

Michael Giordano, seeded fourth at 120 pounds, placed third with a 5-0 decision.

Kevin Pokornowski, the No. 12 seed, took fourth.

Umer Khan, the sixth seed at 170 pounds, took fourth.

Bill Ives, the No. 11 seed, placed fourth at 182 pounds.

Nolan Bannon, the sixth seed at 195 pounds, placed fourth.

Jordan Lang, the No. 10 seed, placed fifth with a pin in 3:55.

Ethan Edmondson, seeded seventh at 138 pounds, placed fifth after a 10-4 win.

Ronnie Gaul bettered his ninth seed at 160 pounds with a 2-1 win that placed him fifth.

Phillip Boyes was seeded 13th in the heavyweight division and finished sixth.