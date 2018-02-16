Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: Foran, Law on road for SCC playoffs

Foran High will play Xavier High and Jonathan Law will take on Hillhouse High in the first round of the Southern Connecticut Conference boys basketball playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions are seeded 12th and will travel to Middletown for a 6:30 p.m. matchup with No. 5 Xaver.

Coach Jamie Anderson’s 13th-seeded Lawmen will play at No. 4 Hillhouse High at 6:30.

The top two seeds, No. 1 Wilbur Cross and No. 2 Guilford, receive first-round byes.

First Round (all games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted)

#14 Lyman Hall at #3 Hamden – 6 p.m.

#13 Jonathan Law at #4 Hillhouse

#12 Foran at #5 Xavier

#11 Daniel Hand at #6 Amity Regional

#10 North Haven at #7 Career

#9 Cheshire at #8 Notre Dame

Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 24 @Branford HS

Game 1: #1 Wilbur Cross vs. Cheshire/Notre Dame winner – 11 a.m.

Game 2: Hillhouse/Jonathan Law winner vs. Xavier/Foran winner – 12:45 p.m.

Game 3: #2 Guilford vs. Career/North Haven winner – 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: Hamden/Lyman Hall winner vs. Amity Regional/Daniel Hand winner – 4:15 p.m.

Semifinals – Monday, Feb. 26 @Floyd Little Athletic Center – New Haven

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 7:45 p.m.

Championship Game – Wednesday, Feb. 28 @Floyd Little Athletic Center – New Haven – 7 p.m.

