Police nab Subway robbery suspect

By Milford Mirror on February 16, 2018 in News, Police & Fire ·

Kamil Zawisza

Police have nabbed the man they say robbed Subway in Milford on Thursday: Kamil Zawisza, 31, of Cindy Circle in Milford.

The robbery took place Thursday, Feb. 15, at about 10 a.m. at the Subway located at 1 River Street.

Police said Zawisza walked into Subway and demanded cash from the store owner, implying that he had a weapon. He took money from the register and then left the building on foot.

Zawisza was located in Milford at about 1:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

An officer spotted him on Daniel Street headed towards New Haven Avenue, then on New Haven Avenue walking very fast, and finally the officers detained him on Buckingham Avenue off of New Haven Avenue.

He is also accused of being in possession of heroin, which police said was found on him when he was taken into custody.

Zawisza is charged with robbery, larceny, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held in police custody on $25,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on Feb. 16.

