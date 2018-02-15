SCC girls basketball: Lady Lawmen fall to Titans

The shots were not falling for the Jonathan Law girls’ basketball team during the first three quarters of Thursday night’s Southern Connecticut Conference first-round game at Sheehan High in Wallingford.

By the time the ninth-seeded Lady Lawmen started to find their offensive groove in the fourth quarter, they were already down 18 points to the eighth-seeded Titans, who went on to take a 54-39 decision.

“That’s tough to come back from,” said Law coach Dan Young of his team’s 11-of-43 shooting through the first three quarters, including 0-of-13 from beyond the arc. “Credit to Sheehan. Sheehan got the loose balls. Sheehan did the things you have to do in a tournament game.”

Law (14-7) will next compete in the Class L state tournament game, where the locals are expected to get a home game.

Sheehan (15-6) moves on to play top-seeded Mercy in an SCC quarterfinal game Saturday.

On Thursday Law struggled out of the gate, missing its first five shots and falling behind 7-0.

Cali Jolley opened the scoring for Law with a driving layup through traffic, before Samara Thacker made a pair of free throws 13 seconds later to pull Law within 7-4.

Law closed out the first quarter with a Thacker breakaway basket off a Pam Ellison steal and assist, and Fallon Andriolas’ 17-footer to knot the score up at 10-10.

The Lady Lawmen took their only lead, 14-12, on a Thacker scoop layup in traffic two minutes into the second quarter. That’s when Sheehan’s 5-11 center Liv Robles started to wear down the Lady Lawmen inside.

Robles, a junior, scored 24 of her game-high 26 points in the game’s final 22 minutes, making 11-of-17 shots almost all from point-blank range. She also grabbed 12 rebounds.

“We’ve been fighting against size all year,” said Young. “It’s something that’s not a new experience for us. We’ve been able to compensate for it. But tonight, they outworked us for a lot of the loose balls. Certainly, they got a lot of rebounds, but they also got the deep rebound, the ball that was falling out of bounds. That’s something we’re going to have to fix for the state tournament.”

With Robles leading the charge, Sheehan went on a 12-5 run to close out the first half with a 24-19 lead. Law hung around for the first couple minutes of the third quarter, thanks to two Andriolas’ put backs.

Sheehan took control of the game for good over the quarter’s final six minutes, outscoring the Lady Lawmen 16-2. Thacker’s baseline drive was the only points for Law during that stretch.

Law started to find it’s shooting touch in the fourth quarter, converting 6-of-12 shots, including its only 3-pointer of the game by Jolly.

Law outscored Sheehan 14-11 in the final period, but it wasn’t nearly enough as it never got closer than 13 points.

Thacker led the Lady Lawmen offensively with 16 points, making an efficient 7-of-11 shots from the field.

Andriolas added 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for a double-double.

Jolley scored nine points, Colleen Goodwin two and Erica Boehm one to close out the scoring for Law.

For Young and his Lady Lawmen, it’s back to the drawing board in preparation for states.

“It looks like we’re going to have a first-round home game,” said Young. “We’re going to have a long break here. We’ll right the ship and get mentally back into it and make some corrections from tonight.”