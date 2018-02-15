Milford Mirror

Law defeats Foran in boys swimming and diving

By Milford Mirror on February 15, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jonathan Law defeated Foran High, 93-81, in a boys swimming and diving meet on Thursday.

Law’s Justin Goglia, Bobby Fisk, Edward Platonov and Jake Gwirtz won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.26.

The 200 freestyle went to Platonov (1:55.22), before Foran’s Ethan Skuches was first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:09.43.

The Lions garnered the next four first-place finishes.

Sean Morton took the 50 freestyle (24.50), Jaden Bonfietti-Csvihinka won the diving competition (164.95), Lucas Burgard touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.47) and Morton was best in the 100 freestyle (53.94).

Platonov won the 500 freestyle in 4:58.69.

Law’s Goglia, Gwirtz, Andrew Silva and Platonov were first in the 200 freestyle medley (1:41.29).

Skuches joined Morton and Platonov as a double winner, after claiming the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.51.

Foran’s Alex Lorenzo took the 100 breaststroke (1:22.07).

The 400 freestyle relay went to the Lions’ Casey Coon, Burgard, Skuches and Morton (3:48.52).

