H.S. update: Locals place well at SCC meet

Foran High placed third and host Jonathan Law was fourth at the Southern Connecticut Conference Gymnastics Championships on Feb. 9. Daniel Hand won its 10th consecutive SCC title, held on Friday, Feb. 9 at Jonathan Law High School. Foran’s Bri Laggis was second in the all around (36.0), after placing first on bars (9.1) first in floor exercise (9.4), second in vault (9.1) and third in beam (8.4). Law’s Catherine Burns was sixth all around (32.45). She was fifth on floor exercise (8.35). Law’s Cassidy Davis was sixth in floor exercise (8.25). Hand’s Erin Naclerio (36.5 all around) was named Most Outstanding Gymnast.

Milford boys hockey

​The Milford Indians lost a 6-2 decision to North Haven on Friday. Coach Sal Follo’s Indians are 5-8. North Haven is 3-7-1. Rich Carino, from ​Matt Gilebbi​ and Jared Hubler gave Milford a 1-0 lead just 1:53 into the game. North Haven’s ​Andrew Carmody​ tied things at 11:12 and added one of two NH goals for a 3-1 lead after two. The home team made it 6-1, before Ryan Ahearn took one goal back off an assist from Joe Stacy. A.J. Bolduc made 31 saves for Milford.

Law swimming and diving

Jonathan Law defeated West Haven, 87-83, on Friday. Edward Platonov was first in the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle. Justin Goglia won the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM. Goglia, Bobby Fisk, Platonov and Jake Gwirtz took the 200 medley relay. Goglia, Gwirtz, Andrew Silva and Platonov were best in the 200 freestyle relay.

Foran boys swimming and diving

Foran High lost to Hamden High, 96-81. Ethan Skuches was first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Lucas Burgard won the 100 butterfly. The Lions lost to Notre Dame-West Haven, 92-82. Casey Coon, Burgard, Sean Morton and Skuches won the 400 freestyle relay. Coon was first in the 100 breaststroke, Morton the 50 freestyle and Skuches the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.