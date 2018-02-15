Milford Mirror

Can you ID Subway robbery suspect?

By Milford Mirror on February 15, 2018 in News ·

Police are looking for help identifying this man.

The suspect in today’s robbery at Subway is pictured above.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact Det. Holder at 203-878-6551.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Avangrid offers 2018-19 scholarships Next Post Bethel author shares Buddhist teachings
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress