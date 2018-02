A strong armed robbery occurred at Subway located at 1 River St. in downtown Milford, police announced on its Twitter page at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall with brown hair and dark clothing. A weapon was implied but not displayed, police said. The suspect was last seen headed towards the train station.

Police are reportedly using dogs to track the person around the train station.