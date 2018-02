Gymnastics: Burns, Lombardi lead Lady Lawmen

The Jonathan Law girls gymnastics team defeated Hamden High, 119.8-113.0, in Milford on Wednesday.

Catherine Burns (31.7) was first and Lizzy Lombardi (29.1) third in the all around for the Lady Lawmen (5-8).

Cassidy Davis (8.0) tied for first in the vault and Jenna Hanson (7.8) was third.

Julie Myers (7.4) was third on beam and Kylie Troy (7.9) third in floor exercise.

Vault: 1. Tie: Cassidy Davis (L) & Lexi Sangiovanni (H) 8.0; 2. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Lizzy Lombardi (L) 7.9; 3. Jenna Hanson (L) 7.8

Bars: 1. Burns (L) 8.0; 2. Sangiovanni (H) 7.9; 3. Lombardi (L) 6.9

Beam: 1. Sangiovanni (H) 8.2; 2. Burns (L) 7.6; 3. Julie Myers (L) 7.4

Floor: 1. Davis (L) 8.4; 2. Burns (L) 8.2; 3. Kylie Troy (L) 7.9

All Around: 1. Burns (L) 31.7; 2. Sangiovanni (H) 31.4; 3. Lombardi (L) 29.1