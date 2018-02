Milford co-op’s Jason Lavallee had the opening goal in the game, and he had the only tally in the third period, but West Haven scored six times in between when the Blue Devils defeated the Indians, 6-2, at Bennett Rink on Wednesday.

Coach Sal Follo’s Milford squad is 5-10.

Niko Kyle scored four goals and E.J. Pacapeli had two.

Santiago Palacio assisted on Lavallee’s first goal.

The Indians will host the Eastern CT Eagles on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Milford Ice Pavilion.