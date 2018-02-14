Boys basketball: Jonathan Law defeats North Haven

Jonathan Law’s boys basketball team used a run in the third quarter en route to a 66-61 victory over visiting North Haven on Wednesday.
Down 29-25 at the half to the Indians (11-8), coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen (9-11) put together a 21-11 spurt in the third period and then won the final frame as well.
Diontae Eady scored 21 points and Conor Creane 19.
Law will host Platt Tech on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Law
Diontae Eady 6 8-9, 21 Conor Creane 7 0-0, 19 Sam Nassar 1 0-0, 2 Zane Birks 1 0-0, 2 Dean Pettway 2 5-6, 9 Jon Vitale 0 0-0 0, Tyler McKenna-Hansen 0 0-0, 0 Carl Maxwell 3 0-0, 6 Garrett Tutlis 3 1-1, 7
Totals: 23 14-16, 66
North Haven
Ethan Okuwuosa 4 2-2, 11 Jake Lafond 5 1-1, 13 Jared Sancho 6 0-0, 12 RJ Hager 3 5-9, 11 Dave Christophoro 4 4-8, 12 Zach Pincince 0 2-4, 2
Totals: 22 14-24, 61
North Haven 13 16 11 21—61
Law 18 7 21 20—66
3-pointers: L—Creane 5, Eady 1; NH—Lafond 2, Okuwuosa 1