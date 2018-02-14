Boys basketball: Jonathan Law defeats North Haven

Jonathan Law’s boys basketball team used a run in the third quarter en route to a 66-61 victory over visiting North Haven on Wednesday.

Down 29-25 at the half to the Indians (11-8), coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen (9-11) put together a 21-11 spurt in the third period and then won the final frame as well.

Diontae Eady scored 21 points and Conor Creane 19.

Law will host Platt Tech on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Law

Diontae Eady 6 8-9, 21 Conor Creane 7 0-0, 19 Sam Nassar 1 0-0, 2 Zane Birks 1 0-0, 2 Dean Pettway 2 5-6, 9 Jon Vitale 0 0-0 0, Tyler McKenna-Hansen 0 0-0, 0 Carl Maxwell 3 0-0, 6 Garrett Tutlis 3 1-1, 7

Totals: 23 14-16, 66

North Haven

Ethan Okuwuosa 4 2-2, 11 Jake Lafond 5 1-1, 13 Jared Sancho 6 0-0, 12 RJ Hager 3 5-9, 11 Dave Christophoro 4 4-8, 12 Zach Pincince 0 2-4, 2

Totals: 22 14-24, 61

North Haven 13 16 11 21—61

Law 18 7 21 20—66

3-pointers: L—Creane 5, Eady 1; NH—Lafond 2, Okuwuosa 1