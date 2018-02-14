Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: Jonathan Law defeats North Haven

By Milford Mirror on February 14, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jonathan Law’s boys basketball team used a run in the third quarter en route to a 66-61 victory over visiting North Haven on Wednesday.

Down 29-25 at the half to the Indians (11-8), coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen (9-11) put together a 21-11 spurt in the third period and then won the final frame as well.

Diontae Eady scored 21 points and Conor Creane 19.

Law will host Platt Tech on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Law

Diontae Eady 6 8-9, 21  Conor Creane 7 0-0, 19  Sam Nassar 1 0-0, 2  Zane Birks 1 0-0, 2 Dean Pettway 2 5-6, 9 Jon Vitale 0 0-0 0, Tyler McKenna-Hansen 0 0-0, 0 Carl Maxwell 3 0-0, 6 Garrett Tutlis 3 1-1, 7

Totals: 23 14-16, 66

North Haven

Ethan Okuwuosa 4 2-2, 11  Jake Lafond 5 1-1, 13  Jared Sancho 6 0-0, 12  RJ Hager 3 5-9, 11  Dave Christophoro 4 4-8, 12 Zach Pincince 0 2-4, 2

Totals: 22 14-24, 61

North Haven  13  16  11  21—61

Law                18   7   21  20—66

3-pointers: L—Creane 5, Eady 1; NH—Lafond 2, Okuwuosa 1

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Jonathan Law drops decision to North Haven
  2. Boys basketball: Lawmen defeat Bethel Wildcats
  3. Boys basketball: West Haven defeats Jonathan Law
  4. UPDATED Basketball: Law defeats Foran, earns tourney berth

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Basement fire displaces three Wednesday morning Next Post Boys hockey: Milford's Lavallee has two goals in loss
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress